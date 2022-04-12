Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra remembers her Nani; feels 'lucky' to have 'strong maternal figures' in her life

Priyanka Chopra has made her name not just in Bollywood but also in the Hollywood industry. Be it her films, songs, shows or opinions on important matters, the actress always manages to win the hearts of her fans. Well, it's the strong women in her life that raised PeeCee to become one of the powerful personalities. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and recalled how her "Nani" (maternal grandmother) played a consistent part in her upbringing. Alongside the same, she shared a number of pictures that showed her celebrating her grandmother's birthday.

Alongside the caption, Priyanka wrote, "All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? #mondaymusings #memories #motherfigures #nostalgia #just."

Have a look:

For those unversed, Priyanka is an avid social media user and keeps on treating fans with what's happening in her life. On Monday, the actress shared snippets of how she spent her Sunday. She went out and wandered the streets of LA with her girls and pet dogs. "Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups," she captioned the post.

In the photos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a rose pink coloured co-ord set which had a jacket and a pair of shorts. She tied her hair in two braids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'.

She is also ready to be seen in Bollywood films like -- Jee Le Zaraa, and the Maa Anand Sheela biopic Sheela.