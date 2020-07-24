Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss India winning moment, says 'I was supposed to go back and give board exams'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA_JOELLE Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss India winning moment

Actress Priyanka Chopra has completed 20 years in the entertainment industry and she is in celebration mood. The actress announced earlier that she will be going down the memory lane to the most significant moments in her career as she celebrates these 20 years. On Friday, she took to social media to recall her first moment of fame when she was crowned Miss India in 2000. Sharing a video of her winning moment, PeeCee wrote, "Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @feminamissindia."

Priyanka began the video saying, "I turn 20 in 2020. It all started when I won Femina Miss India pageant in 2000." Then she shared footage from the pageant and took the fans through various rounds. As the video clip ran at the bottom of the screen, the actress recalled the question she was asked and repeated, "If you were God in the garden of Eden, who would you punish for the eternal sin? Adam, Eve or Satan?" Her reply was, "I would punish Satan, the serpent because I believe that evil is instigated not created. Eve thought Satan was right. She believed him. Let us get a moral from this -- to decipher between good and bad without being biased."

Earlier, PeeCee shared a video asking fans to join in the celebration as she shares 20 momentous occasions through the years. She wrote, "2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020."

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her birthday on 18th July. To mark the occasion, husband Nick Jonas shared a beautiful birthday post for her saying, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohan Saraf and Zaira Wasim. She will be next seen in the film on Ma Anand Sheela, the assistant to guru Bhagwan Rajneesh (also known as Osho). The actor will also be producing the movie which is based on Netflix docu-series "Wild Wild Country". She also has a superhero movie "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger", opposite Rajkummar Rao other than Keanu Reeves-starrer "The Matrix 4".

