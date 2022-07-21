Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TAMANNA/TWITTER/FANPAGE Priyanka Chopra poses with daughter Malti, Nick Jonas shakes a leg with mother-in-law. See viral pic & video

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her birthday on the 18th of July and fans are eager to see pictures of the celebrations that took place on the occasion. For those unversed, the actress recently turned 40 and to celebrate her birthday, her family and friends joined her for a party. A video and picture from the celebrations are now going viral on the internet and fans love it. In the video, Nick Jonas is seen shaking a leg with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra while Priyanka is busy filming it. Others who feature in the video are Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt, Nick Jonas' parents Paul and Denise Jonas, Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James. Well, fret no more because her best friend Tamanna has shared a photo from the low-key celebrations that took place. Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie is also in the picture, giving all the more reasons to PeeCee fans to rejoice!

Tamanna Dutt took to her Instagram to post belated birthday wishes for Priyanka and shared a few photos with her. Tamanna wrote, "Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing. Love you lots. 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# god daughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas."

In one of the pictures posted by Tamanna, Priyanka is seen holding daughter Malti Marie. Tamanna covered her face with a white heart emoji. In the photo, Priyanka is seen wearing a red tube dress while Malti Marie is twinning with her in a cute red bow-tie frock.

Have a look:

Nick, on the other hand, shared a bunch of photos with her to mark her 40th. Nick even called her 'jewel of July' as he shared a special birthday post for her on Instagram. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you."

On the work front, Nick is currently judging the reality show 'Dancing with Myself' alongside Shakira and Liza Koshy. He was last seen in the concert film 'The Jonas Brothers: The 3-D Concert Experience' alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

