Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' perfect family time captured by actress' mom-in-law Denise | Photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to manage her professional and personal fronts with equal ease and utmost sincerity. While she's been on a promotional spree for Citadel and Love Again, she is making sure to spend enough time with daughter Malti Marie Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. PeeCee took to Instagram to post a frame with Nick. The shot was taken from the back side, where the couple was seen taking a stroll in the park. Any guesses who could be the photographer? Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Jonas captured them.

"What dreams are made of.... #MM #familytime @mamadjonas", read the caption. Priyanka's pet dog was accompanying them too in the park. Though, Madhu Malti is not visible in the frame, a glimpse of the stroller is hard to be missed.

A few hours prior to this post, Priyanka posted another adorable picture of her daughter. She was captured sitting in front of a laptop. "Helping mama at work. @diariesofdiana watching carefully", Priyanka wrote in the caption. The caption referred to Priyanka's pet dog Diana, as it was looking at Malti. For the unversed, Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made heads turn with their stunning looks on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 and its after-party. They continued to showcase their impeccable fashion sense, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present there. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a hot red shirt dress with a thigh-high slit and paired her red collar dress with a black tie and high pump heels. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a black blazer and loose pants with sneakers.

On the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka spoke to Emma Chamberlain and said that the Met Gala was like 'the beginning of our love story.' Emma asked Priyanka and Nick if this was like a date night for them and Nick replied, "It is. And for us, it is like the beginning of our love story." Nick recalled that it happened "6-7 years" ago. Priyanka revealed, "We walked the carpet, my first Met and Nick was kind enough to escort me on behalf of Ralph Lauren at that time." Adding to this, when Emma commented that they "kind of fell in love here," Nick nodded in affirmation and Priyanka said, "I think so. Maybe. It’s a special carpet for us.

