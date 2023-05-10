Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
  Shah Rukh Khan's photo with director Punit Malhotra is going viral; fans wonder 'what's happening?'

Shah Rukh Khan's photo with director Punit Malhotra is going viral; fans wonder 'what's happening?'

Shah Rukh Khan and Punit Malhotra's photos from the sets for a new project are making fans curious. See how the internet is reacting.

May 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is not only the King of Bollywood but he is indeed the King of hearts as well. After making fans wait for a long time, Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, SRK is all set for his next release Jawan- his second biggest release of the year. Shah Rukh has been making news for his movies but this time a photo of him and director Punit Malhotra is going viral on social media. The behind-the-scenes photos from a set have left fans wondering what's cooking.

The Student of the Year 2 director, Punit posted the black and white photograph on Instagram with the caption, "There are days that make it all worth it. Just to be on set with the man… the charm, the charisma, the humility and the love is unmatchable! Thank you @iamsrk sir for all that you do and for being so gracious @dharma2pointo." In the picture, Punit is seen giving directions while SRK is patiently listening to him. The Zero actor is seen sporting a semi-formal outfit and looking absolutely dapper as always. 

As soon as the photo was posted, it stirred the internet and fans started reacting. One of the fans asked, "Wowww what's happening???" Another said, "Looks dapper What's going onn??" Yet another fan stated, "Aryan's brother." Another commented "Always so Jawan. Our Shah Rukh Khan." Another fan wrote, "Best of luck punit sir @punitdmalhotra he is my mentor and my inspiration SRK."

What next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh was last seen in the all-time Hindi blockbuster Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released on January 25. His next film Jawan, directed by Atlee, has been moved to September 7 release. It was due to be released in June. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki lined up for release this year. He recently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule with Taapsee Pannu. The film will hit theatres on Christmas 2023.

Apart from these films, SRK has a special appearance in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina and Emraan Hashmi. Salman and Shah Rukh have already started shooting for their scenes. 

 

