Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: 5 Times husband Nick Jonas was smitten with the 'Desi Girl'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 5 Times husband Nick Jonas was smitten with the 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra

International icon Priyanka Chopra turned 38 today. Known for her stellar acting prowess and charm, the actress managed to leave the 'desi' and 'videshi' hearts beat faster every time she appeared on the big screen. After ruling Bollywood with her elegance, PeeCee shifted to Hollywood and ruled like a Queen with her successful series Quantico. Many Hollywood films followed, and she became one of the top names in the world. However, her marriage to American singer Nick Jonas has been the highlight for many fans.

PeeCee and Nick got hitched in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jodhpur on 1 December 2018. The Big Fat Indian Wedding had all their close family and friends in attendance. The duo got married according to the rituals of the Christian wedding as well as the Hindu wedding. Saying that Priyanka and Nick looked gorgeous on the wedding day is an understatement. Going by the pictures, there is no denying that Nick Jonas is completely smitten with his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked the most gorgeous on their wedding day

Last year, Nick threw a grand birthday bash for the 'desi girl' on her birthday which was attended by actress Parineeti Chopra as well. There is hardly any time when Nick doesn't manage to make Priyanka fall in love with him even harder.

Nick and Priyanka dated for a very brief period before they decided to get hitched. However, the American singer has always claimed that he knew that PeeCee is the one for him. Talking about their love story, Nick had said, "We met through a friend. We got connected first over text and we started talking for a while. It was about six months before we met up in person. We actually attended the MET Gala, a few years ago together and had a great time. We were just friends and our lives were taking us at different places."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' documentary release

On the other hand, talking about her dreamy wedding, PeeCee said, "The best thing about getting married to someone like Nick is he understands what it takes to have the careers that we do. His career is longer than mine, he's been in the business almost 20-21 years and he knows what it takes. He knows the sacrifices it took for him and his family to be where they are, so that was one of the first things I think I fell in love with him."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 One of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's many vacations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't seem to have enough of each other

Amid COVID19 pandemic, Priyanka and Nick have been spending quality time with each other at home in LA. PeeCee revealed that she is taking piano lessons from Nick during the quarantine. On the other hand, Nick has complimented her because she is a quick learner.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during their holiday in Switzerland

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has an interesting line up of projects. She is gearing up for a film about Ma Anand Sheela, the assistant to guru Bhagwan Rajneesh (also known as Osho). The actor will be producing the movie which is based on Netflix docu-series "Wild Wild Country". Besides her association with Amazon, the actor will next star in two Netflix projects -- superhero movie "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger", opposite Rajkummar Rao.

She is currently shooting for Keanu Reeves-starrer "The Matrix 4", which recently resumed filming after production was halted by the pandemic.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage