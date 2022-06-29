Pregnant Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja host Sanjay & Maheep Kapoor with exquisite meal in London; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MAHEEP KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja make for perfect hosts. Recently, Sonam's uncle, Sanjay Kapoor along with his wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor were at the couple's lavish abode in London and it looked like a feast! Sanjay and Maheep took to their Instagram to share pictures of their get-together and Sonam's pregnancy glow is evidently visible. Sonam looks relaxed in a maroon and black outfit while Anand is rocking his black T-shirt and pants look. Apart from the group picture they took in Sonam's living room, Maheep shared a bunch of other photos where an extravagant spread of delicious food is laid on the dining table.

But the picture that took the cake away was the one that had Sonam and Anand caught in a romantic moment. Sonam can be seen leaning toward Anand and smiling as he smiled at her back, looking in a different direction.

She also gave a sneak peek into the exquisite menu of their dinner.

Maheep captioned the post, "Afternoon with my beautiful niece, baby bump and Anand #everydayphenomenal #Family."

Take a look:

Sonam has had a lot of families visit her after she announced her pregnancy. The actor, who is currently in her third trimester, had Sister Rhea stay with her earlier this month. She recently also threw a glitzy baby shower as well. The baby shower was all about fun, laughter, beautiful decor, fine flowers and lots of colours! She hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration looked like a page from a Disney book.

Sonam and Anand announced that they are expecting their first child in March earlier this year. The couple shared mesmerizing pictures on their social media accounts and wrote "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

-with ANI inputs