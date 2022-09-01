Pregnant Bipasha Basu strongly reacts to trolls attacking her for flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child soon with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple announced their pregnancy through a post on Instagram. Bipasha shared a few pictures along with the baby announcement. In the pictures, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. While a section of soila media users praised the couple and were happy for them, some of the netizens trolled Bipasha. They called her out for showing the belly and doing skin show. The actress on Thursday reacted to these trolls and requested people that they need to focus on the 99% good rather than the 1% negativity.

In an interview with ETimes, Bipasha said, "In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I'm leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That's the way to move on in life. You can't be deciding everything that you do or say on the basis of what people want you to do or say. I lived my life like that. I'm a body positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in."

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

In the pictures, Karan was seen kissing Bipasha's belly as they were dressed in white clothes.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

-with ANI inputs

