Prachi Desai takes a dig at Ajay Devgn for missing her out from Bol Bachchan tweet

If you are a Rohit Shetty fan, then you might probably know that his comedy film Bol Bachchan has completed 8 years of its release. Starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai in the lead roles, the film was definitely a roller coaster ride for fans. To mark the occasion of its eighth anniversary, actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media and shared pictures and tweeted, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)." His tweet caught the attention of Prachi who sadly wasn't tagged by the actor in his post. Not only this, he even reminded him about all the other cast members whom he forgot to tag including Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra, and Jeetu Verma.
Replying to Ajay Devgn, Prachi wrote, "Hey Ajay Devgn, looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani ji, Neeraj Vohra ji, Jeetu Verma, yours truly and everyone involved in making this baller of a film."
Have a look at Ajay's tweet here:
When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)🙏🏻 ✊🏼#8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/c4WRQliIwY— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 6, 2020
For the unversed, Prachi was the one who played a crucial role of Radhika Raghuvanshi who happens to be Ajay's sister and Abhishek's love interest. Look at Prachi's reply:
Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film 🙂 #8YearsOfBolBachchan https://t.co/8PpnjnFNad— Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) July 6, 2020
As soon as the Twitter users saw the tweet they came out in support of Prachi and highlighted the issue of how the industry treats outsiders. Many lauded her for her stand and wrote comments like, "Correct, all artists should be mentioned equally," and others. Have a look at how Twitterati reacted on the same:
You go girl, proud of you...tell em off. You are a star and you were fantastic in that movie. You also put so much effort as the others ❤️. They won’t credit you because they feel insecure of you and you’re talented. #8YearsOfBolBachchan #bollywoodnepotism #prachidesai— PLEASE STAY HOME! (@bingewatchers1) July 6, 2020
Correct ,all artists should be mentioned equally 👍— Pawan Rai (@PawanRa38165691) July 6, 2020
Good on you Prachi!! 👏🏽❤️ Mr.Ajay Devgan seems to have forgotten that Big B was there for ONE song only! The sheer disrespect is disgusting.— Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) July 6, 2020
Perfect reply.. I pity the mindset of those people who are accusing her for attention.— Kamya Sharma (@InfoClever_IC) July 6, 2020
She was an actress in the film. The least she can expect is some credibility.
No point of trending #SushanthSinghRajput when you can't respect the other struggler.
do you guys have big family name? No right? Why would they remember you then? Can't believe i have to see likes of jahnvi kapoor and sara ali khan instead of talented actor like you.— Sahil Gupta (@ambitioussahil) July 6, 2020
Your outsider if I am not wrong. Then obviously why he will mention your name. Mam please get use it . Shame on you @ajaydevgn 😠😠😠 #DilBecharaTrailer #CooperFoulReportsOnSSR @Imkgauravmishra @YourNaman— Pankaj 💓 (@pankajanuj328) July 6, 2020
So glad you called him out. About time they stopped snatching others credit and giving each other medals. Love you Prachi ❤— Sana (@SanaAfsal) July 6, 2020
Talking about Prachi, she won everyone's heart after her appearance in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasamh Se. She has been a part of films like Rock On!!, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Life Partner, Azhar, I, Me Aur Main, Policegiri, and Rock On 2.
The film 'Bol Bachchan,' it was based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 comedy Gol Maal and revolved around the story of siblings. Watch the trailer of the film here:
