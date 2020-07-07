Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
Prachi Desai takes a dig at Ajay Devgn for missing her out from Bol Bachchan tweet

Actor Ajay Devgn marked the eight-year anniversary of Rohit Shetty directorial 'Bol Bachchan' through a tweet that caught the attention of actress Prachi Desai who called out to him for not tagging her and Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and others.

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2020 12:35 IST
If you are a Rohit Shetty fan, then you might probably know that his comedy film Bol Bachchan has completed 8 years of its release. Starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai in the lead roles, the film was definitely a roller coaster ride for fans. To mark the occasion of its eighth anniversary, actor Ajay Devgn took to his social media and shared pictures and tweeted, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji)." His tweet caught the attention of Prachi who sadly wasn't tagged by the actor in his post. Not only this, he even reminded him about all the other cast members whom he forgot to tag including Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra, and Jeetu Verma.

Replying to Ajay Devgn, Prachi wrote, "Hey Ajay Devgn, looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani ji, Neeraj Vohra ji, Jeetu Verma, yours truly and everyone involved in making this baller of a film."

Have a look at Ajay's tweet here:

For the unversed, Prachi was the one who played a crucial role of Radhika Raghuvanshi who happens to be Ajay's sister and Abhishek's love interest. Look at Prachi's reply:

As soon as the Twitter users saw the tweet they came out in support of Prachi and highlighted the issue of how the industry treats outsiders. Many lauded her for her stand and wrote comments like, "Correct, all artists should be mentioned equally," and others. Have a look at how Twitterati reacted on the same:

Talking about Prachi, she won everyone's heart after her appearance in  Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasamh Se. She has been a part of films like Rock On!!, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Life Partner, Azhar, I, Me Aur Main, Policegiri, and Rock On 2.

The film 'Bol Bachchan,' it was based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 comedy Gol Maal and revolved around the story of siblings. Watch the trailer of the film here:

