Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay gets bail in assault case

A Goa court granted conditional bail to film producer Sam Bombay, who was arrested for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting his actor wife

Poonam Pandey, police said on Wednesday. Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to Sam on Tuesday evening on surety of Rs 20,000, an official said. The couple are in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot.

Pandey had filed a police complaint late on Monday night claiming that her husband had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her, he said.

Sam has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting Wednesday and also not to interfere with witnesses.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said on Tuesday.

