Poonam Pandey gets married to boyfriend Sam Bombay. Seen their wedding pics yet?

Poonam Pandey is now MARRIED! Yes, that's true! One of the most controversial celebrities is finally hitched to her boyfriend Sam Bombay and the pictures of the celebration have been shared on the couple's social media. The sensation who is known for her sizzling photos and videos some time back announced that the two have them have got engaged and now they have got hitched. The couple announced the same by sharing glimpses on their respective Instagram handles. The model-turned-actress wrote alongside, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you." While the man of her dreams captioned, "Mr & Mrs Bombay."

In the photo shared by Poonam, the duo can be seen dressed up in traditional attire as the model wore a lehenga and Sam wore a co-ordinated Sherwani. While the picture shared by the groom looks like from their Mehendi ceremony as Poonam is seen flaunting her hands decorated with Henna. She opted for a pista green outfit while Sam chose the color black.

Have a look at their photos here:

Poonam Pandey's picture got a sweet reaction from her now-husband Sam who commented, "Absolutely Mrs. Bombay" with heart emojis. Not only this, but a lot of people also poured in congratulatory comments on their photos.

Previously, Sam shared a post showing the big rock that he gave his lady love and wrote "We finally did it!"

The duo is quite active on social media and keep pon sharing mushy posts with each other. Have a look at some of them here:

On the professional front, Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha. In the film, she played the role of a teacher who gets involved with a student. It was said that a sequel of the Amit Saxena directorial film will also be made.

The director told IANS, "Yes, we are already in talks about the sequel. Most probably I will be directing the sequel and I would be more than happy if Poonam is there in Nasha 2, as well. The sequel will not be a continuation, but it will explore sensuality just like Nasha."

