Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay, shares mushy photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMBOMBAY Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay

Pooja Pandey, who keeps breaking the internet with her sizzling pictures, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Ahmad Bombay. Sam took to Instagram to flaunt the big rock that he gave the model-turned-actress and wrote, "We finally did it!" Poonam Pandey was quick to express her happiness and commented, "Best feeling."

Fans also showered congratulatory messages on the announcement post and wished the couple happiness. One Instagram user wrote, "Big Congratulations on the Big Decision." Another said, "ur luckiest man bcoz poonam Mam is urs now."

Check out the post here-

Recently, Poonam Pandey and boyfriend Sam Bombay were said to be booked by the police for breaking lockdown rules by going on a drive. However, the actress denied the rumours and claimed that she was at her home watching films. Poonam shared a video to refute the rumours and said, "Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all"

The video was captioned as, “Guys I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night,”

“A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath had told PTI.

Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha. In the film, she played the role of a teacher who gets involved with a student. It was said that a sequel of the Amit Saxena directorial film will also be made.

The director told IANS, "Yes, we are already in talks about the sequel. Most probably I will be directing the sequel and I would be more than happy if Poonam is there in Nasha 2, as well. The sequel will not be a continuation, but it will explore sensuality just like Nasha."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage