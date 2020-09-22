Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POONAMPANDEY Poonam Pandey gets husband Sam Bombay arrested for assault days after their marriage

Poonam Pandey is one of those celebrities who remains in the limelight for her controversies and it seems she has emboiled herself in another one. The actress's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened, and assaulted her, police said. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said.

The model-turned-actress on September 10 shared pictures of her wedding and wrote alongside, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you." While the man of her dreams captioned, "Mr & Mrs Bombay."

The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added. Sam has also deleted all the pictures with Poonam from his Instagram handle hinting something was definitely going wrong between the two.

-With inputs from PTI

FURTHER DETAILS AWAITED

