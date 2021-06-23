Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SAMBOMBAY Is Poonam Pandey pregnant with her first child with husband Sam Bombay? Actress answers

Model-actress Poonam Pandey catches the attention of her followers every now and then either through her pictures or controversies. In September last year, she surprised her fans by getting married to her director-boyfriend Sam Bombay after their two years-long live-in relationship. However, the duo raised eyebrows when she filed domestic violence against Sam for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting her. However, they decided to sort things out and give another chance to their relationship. Yet again, Poonam has caught the limelight after reports of her being pregnant with her first child started doing rounds on the internet. True or not, find what Poonam said about the same.

It was being said that she is six weeks pregnant with Sam's child. But now, Poonam has denied the reports and called them baseless rumours. Not only this but she even said that since her life is an 'open book,' she would distribute sweets the day she gets pregnant.

Poonam told Zoom, "Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant)."

For those unversed, Sam and Poonam got engaged in July last year and finally tied the knot on 1 September 2020 at their Bandra residence in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple even shared pictures from their intimate wedding on social media. Poonam alongside her photos wrote, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."

Things went downhill when they went to Goa for their honeymoon and Sam got arrested by the Goa police for assault charges. The two gave another one more chance and sorted things out.

Speaking to Etimes, she said, "We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?"