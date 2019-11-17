Parineeti Chopra undergoes physiotherapy session after injuring neck on Saina Nehwal biopic sets (Video)

Image Source : TWITTER Parineeti Chopra undergoes physiotherapy session after injuring neck on Saina Nehwal biopic sets

Actress Parineeti Chopra has been training hard to prepare for her role in her upcoming film Saina, a biopic on the life of ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti plays the titular character in the film and is going through rigorous training to fit into the shoes of one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram revealing that she got an injury while practising for her game and has been advised bed rest for sometime.

Now the actress is undergoing a physiotherapy session to recover from her neck injury.

Sharing the video of her physiotherapy session with her fan on Twitter, the actress wrote, "Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight Thanks my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me." In the video, we can see Pari performing some exercises with the help of her physiotherapist Apoorva.

Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight 😩 Thanks my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ffealja0yH — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 16, 2019

The Jabariya Jodi actress had shared about her injury with her fans on November 15th on social media. She had shared a picture of hers in which she had a blue bandage tied on her neck. She wrote, "Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again."

Besides Saina Nehwal Biopic, Parineeti will also be seen in The Girl On The Train. The actress had recently wrapped up the shoot of the movie in London.

