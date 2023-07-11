Parineeti Chopra turns entrepreneur, invests in healthcare brand

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra makes 'significant changes' in her career.

Parineeti Chopra, who was in the news this year for her engagement with politician Raghav Chadha, has now turned into a businesswoman. She has ventured into the healthcare cosmetic brand Clensta by investing and partnering in it. The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share the news with her fans and called it a ''significant change in her career.'' The Ishaqzaade star even penned down a long note along with the post and said that she was looking to become an entrepreneur for the last four years but needed the right team to do it.

See the post:

In her post, she even mentioned that the past eight months in her life have been an absolute ''roller-coaster'' and now she has made changes in her career which are positive, pattern-breaking, gutsy, impactful, and meaningful.

Earlier, the actress shared a short clip where she hinted about her upcoming venture. Fans started speculating that the actress will announce any new movie but it was her ''four-year-old dream'' which she unveiled. In the video, she is saying ''Hi, I've done something new. Again.''

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

Parineeti will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, which will release next year. It will be a Netflix-exclusive release and will not be out on the big screens. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Apart from this, she also has The Great Indian Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is a biopic based on the life of Jaswant Gill. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

She will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Metro.. In Dino. It is directed by Anurag Basu.

