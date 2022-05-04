Parineeti Chopra's beautiful rendition of 'Lag Jaa Gale' reminds Priyanka Chopra of her dad | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra performing Lag Ja Gale

After getting a handful of applause for her performance on reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, actress Parineeti Chopra took to her social media account to share a video of herself. The performance has been garnering a lot of praise on the internet and her cousin Priyanka Chopra has also reacted to it. The ‘Jabariya Jodi’ actress shared a video, in which she is seen performing legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song ‘Lag Ja Gale’. She captioned the post by expressing gratitude to her fans and well-wishers. “The love I am getting is unreal. Thank you,” she wrote

Reacting to her cousin's video, Priyanka shared that it reminded her of her late father. "Dad's song! (sic)" PeeCee commented.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Parineeti Chopra's song

Parineeti's voice was so soulful that it made Mithun Chakraborty emotional and left Karan Johar stunned. For the unversed, the actress is co-judging Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with Mithun and Karan. The actress, who is also a trained classical singer has often garnered praise for her singing abilities. Also, she often posts videos of her stage performances. Before ‘Lag Ja Gale’, she performed with singer Neha Bhasin on Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ from the film Fashion. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Aah me and singing. My meditation. So much fun doing what I love the most! And this time with you Neha Bhasin. We should do this more often.”

Apart from stage performances, Parineeti has also recorded songs for her films -- 'The Girl On The Train', 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and 'Kesari'.