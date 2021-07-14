Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra receives Pfizer vaccine in UK, here's what happened next!

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday said she has received the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. The 32-year-old-actor shared a series of photos of her and wrote that she received the vaccine jab in London. "Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. @priyankachopra #Pfizer #London," Chopra captioned the post.

"P.S. To all those smart a**es telling me I took my vaccine in the right arm – have you ever taken a selfie? It gets inverted. Y'all are crazy. It is left arm ladies and gentlemen," she added.

Previously, she was vacationing in Austria and even shared pictures from the same and wrote, "OK I'm posing here, but I was shit scared. It was so quiet and empty in these woods, I could hear my heart beat loudly."

Another bunch of photo were captioned, "i take selfies now."

On the work front, Chopra was most recently seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar", opposite Arjun Kapoor, and Netflix movie "The Girl on the Train".

She is set to team up again with Ribhu Dasgupta, the director of "The Girl on the Train", for a new project.

-With PTI inputs