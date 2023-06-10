Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha attend India Vs Australia World Test Championship Final in London

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha spotted

Newly engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted attending the Day-3 of the ongoing India Vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final match at the oval in London. Several pictures of Parineeti and Raghav went viral on social media in which they could be seen sitting in the stands. For the outing, Parineeti donned a green jacket over a white dress. She kept her hair open and completed her look with black shades. Raghav, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue sweater paired with formal black pants.

Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have kickstarted wedding preps in full swing. The couple is currently looking for wedding venue locations in Rajasthan. They will be tying the knot between September and November. ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra's mom pens sweetest note for her daughter and Raghav Chadha: 'There is a God...'

Parineeti-Raghav Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader got engaged on May 13, this year. The ceremony took place in the presence of their families and close friends at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. After her engagement with Raghav, Parineeti is back to work. Recently, the actor was also spotted by paparazzi as she left a building in Mumbai. After the photographers asked her about her and Raghav's wedding date, the actor blushed and got into her car. The video showed Parineeti dressed in an all-white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by the photographers.

Post engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra’s mom shared a beautiful note on Instagram to share her happiness. She wrote, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them… #trulyblessed #thankyougod.” She thanked everyone who poured their blessings for Parineeti and Raghav.

Several high-profile visitors attended Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement. Priyanka Chopra, the actress’s cousin, had travelled to Delhi to attend the event. The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, P Chidambaram, and many more. Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra and singer Mika were also present.

On the professional front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

