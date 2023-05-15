Parineeti Chopra's mom pens sweetest note for her daughter and Raghav Chadha: 'There is a God...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally engaged. After days of speculations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and the actress said 'YES' In the presence of family and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. They are expected to tie the knot by the end of this year. Now, the actress' mother, Reena Chopra has taken to Instagram to share a heartening post. Thanking well-wishers for the blessings, Reena wrote, "There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ….#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them."

For the Roka ceremony, the couple was twinned in white ethnic outfits. Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev. ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at engagement. Watch their cute video

The event was attended by everyone from actor Priyanka Chopra to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A video from the occasion has emerged online, in which the two look smitten with each other as they danced and shared some mushy moments. Parineeti held Raghav's arm and sang the song 'Ve Maahi' from her film 'Kesari', after which the AAP leader planted a kiss on her cheeks. The duo stood near a table and in front of a wall decorated with white flowers and lots of plants as they plan to cute a huge cake.

The couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue. Taking to their social media handles, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of their engagement by sharing identical posts featuring their romantic photos. "Everything I prayed for... I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan (Be kind to us God)," wrote Parineeti.

On the professional front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

