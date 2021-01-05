Papon loved 'singing and playing to real people' in impromptu Goa gig

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Singer Papon

Singer Papon recently entertained his fans with an impromptu performance in Goa. He says he loved singing to real people again instead of doing a digital gig. The singer-songwriter-composer, who is known for crooning songs such as "Aye humnava", "Moh moh ke dhaage" and "Kaun mera", was recently dining with his friends at a restaurant in Morjim where the audience recognised him and insisted he sing a few songs.

Papon happily performed some of his popular songs.

"After a very long time, I went out with family and friends. It was Ghazals and Blues night, since I also sing Ghazals they requested me to sing," said Papon.

"I haven't been on the stage for almost a year. I just went up and sang. I loved the feeling of singing and playing to real people again, instead of virtual performances or concerts. I am hoping this is the beginning to a new life and a new year on this note," he added.

On Instagram, he shared a brief video of his performance. "Couldn’t resist singing to a live audience after a year," Papon wrote alongside the video.

His fans are impressed, naturally, In the comments section, while a fan compared "Paon jamming" to "psychology therapy sessions", another said: "Listening to you is bliss".