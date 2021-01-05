Tuesday, January 05, 2021
     
Papon loved 'singing and playing to real people' in impromptu Goa gig

 Singer Papon recently entertained his fans with an impromptu performance in Goa. 

IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 05, 2021 21:03 IST
Singer Papon
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Singer Papon

Singer Papon recently entertained his fans with an impromptu performance in Goa. He says he loved singing to real people again instead of doing a digital gig. The singer-songwriter-composer, who is known for crooning songs such as "Aye humnava", "Moh moh ke dhaage" and "Kaun mera", was recently dining with his friends at a restaurant in Morjim where the audience recognised him and insisted he sing a few songs.

Papon happily performed some of his popular songs.

"After a very long time, I went out with family and friends. It was Ghazals and Blues night, since I also sing Ghazals they requested me to sing," said Papon.

"I haven't been on the stage for almost a year. I just went up and sang. I loved the feeling of singing and playing to real people again, instead of virtual performances or concerts. I am hoping this is the beginning to a new life and a new year on this note," he added.

On Instagram, he shared a brief video of his performance. "Couldn’t resist singing to a live audience after a year," Papon wrote alongside the video. 

His fans are impressed, naturally, In the comments section, while a fan compared "Paon jamming" to "psychology therapy sessions", another said: "Listening to you is bliss".

