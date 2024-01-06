Pankaj Tripathi in Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood and OTT star reveals he had once stolen Manoj Bajpayee's slipper

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pankaj Tripathi in Aap Ki Adalat

Pankaj Tripathi in Aap Ki Adalat: Pankaj Tripathi with time has proved his stint in acting with films including Ludo, OMG 2, Kadak Singh, Angrezi Medium, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to name a few. He is the recipient of several accolades which include a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award, a Screen Award, and an IIFA Award. When Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV asked Pankaj Tripathi what made him steal Manoj Bajpayee's rubber slipper.

The actor candidly answered "I used to work in a hotel kitchen. For six months, I worked in different departments that make Continental and Chinese cuisines, pantries, and bakeries. My chef realized my worth and he made me the supervisor by telling his seniors that I can manage and entertain people. For one year, I worked as a kitchen supervisor."

I did this because of Guru Bhakti (reverence for my teacher)...Guruji checked out from the hotel leaving behind a rubber slipper. The housekeeping staff told me this. I had earlier gone to Manoj Bajpayee's room for room service, touched his feet, and told him, you tell me any nice cuisine that you want, and I will provide. The housekeeping staff gave me the slipper, he further added.

I thought let me at least try to practice putting my foot in the slipper. The housekeeping staff asked me, what if he put in his claim? I replied I would buy a new branded slipper and courier it to him. This was the chappal that he claimed. He put in his claim. But he did not know that this chappal had changed my kismet (fate)", he added.

For the unversed, Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi have worked together in Gangs of Wasseypur, following which Pankaj Tripathi shot to fame.