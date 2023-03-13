Oscars 2023: Ram Charan poses with Deepika Padukone; says 'we are coming as India today'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Oscars 2023: Ram Charan poses with Deepika Padukone

Oscars 2023: RRR star Ram Charan walked the champagne carpet at the 95th Academy Awards looking dapper. The actor represented India along with other RRR team members including Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keervani and the Naatu Naatu singers. He was also accompanied by his pregnant wife Upasana. On the other hand, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made her debut as a presenter at the Oscars 2023 mega event. Both the actor, Ram Charan and Deepika Padukone posed together at the red carpet and their photos are going viral.

Ram Charan wore a custom-made Shantanu and Nikhil creation celebrating the homegrown artisans with his outfit. The ensemble was inspired by his RRR character with medallion buttons and brooches that look like chakras. On the other hand, his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela complemented Ram's look with perfection in a Jayanti Reddy customised silk saree created from recycled scraps and a statement Lilium neckpiece by Bina Goenka.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERam Charan poses with pregnant wife Upasana at the champagne carpet of Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone opted for an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown for the prestigious award. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up normal. She accessorized her look with a yellow pearl necklace.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERam Charan poses with Deepika Padukone at the champagne carpet of the Oscars 2023

Meanwhile, Ram Charan spoke to George Pennacchio of ABC7 on the red carpet with astute humility and affirmed that, "This is the best journey I have had as an actor and it can't get better than this, I don't know if I am an actor or having a fan-boy moment." When George asked Ram about the Naatu Naatu nomination for Best Song, the global star said that "I am really looking forward to that and I really thank my music composer for having us all here today. It is because of him and my director, not just coming as ourselves but we are coming as India today and thank you to the Academy for having us and having India!

RRR made history as the song Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Original Song. MM Keeravani lifted the trophy and gave a heartfelt speech. Also, Guneet Monga produced 'The Elephant Whisperers' also brought home the award for Best Documentary Short Film.

