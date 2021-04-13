On occasion of Gudi Padwa, Sharad Kelkar shares first look of 'Deja Vu'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARAD KELKAR Poster of Sharad Kelkar's Deja Vu

Gudi Padwa came as a treat to cinelovers. From film posters to announcements, filmmakers treated fans to everything new on the festival. On Tuesday, actor Sharad Kelkar on the occasion of Gudi Padwa shared the first look of his first solo lead film "Deja Vu". In the poster shared on social media, the actor is seen looking away from the camera as he sports a crew cut.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Presenting the first look of my film "Deja Vu". It's the only feature film in the history of Indian cinema to have a single character in a single location, while the remaining characters will only have their voice-overs. The Direction has been done by @abhijeetwarang. His debut feature film "Picasso" has received a #nationalaward this year," Sharad wrote as caption.

Earlier, opening up about the film, Sharad informed that Deja Vu is special in a way that it has a single character at a single location, while the remaining characters will only have voice-overs. The film has been directed by Abhijeet Warang, whose debut film, Picasso, received a National Award this year. The thriller is expected to have a theatrical release later this year.

For the unversed, Sharad garnered appreciation for his performance in films like "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", "Laxmii" and "Darbaan" last year. Apart from acting, Sharad is also known for letting his voice to the dubbing of several Hollywood and regional films in Hindi. The list includes popular titles like Dawn Of The Planet Of Apes, Guardians Of Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and Baahubali The Beginning.

The actor will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

---with IANS inputs

