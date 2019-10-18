Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Five films you should watch to pay him a tribute

Late Om Prakash Puri is counted amongst one of those actors of the Indian film industry who impressed the viewers with his remarkable performances in various commercial as well as art films. He was born on 18 October 1950 in Ambala in a Punjabi family and began doing odd jobs at a very small age. His work at the dhabas and tea stalls never deter him from completing his studies. He completed his education and joined the National School of Drama and later went to the Film and Television Institute of India.

Even though, his first film was a children movie titled Chor Chor Chhup Ja but his debut in the mainstream cinema happened in 1976 through a Marathi movie Ghashiram Kotwal. The veteran actor is known for his acting skills in many films and on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary, let's have a look at his film which set a benchmark in the Indian cinema:

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

The 1983 film which was directed by Kundan Shah introduced the genre of dark satire in Bollywood. It revolved around rampant corruption in politics, bureaucracy, media, etc and also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik and Neena Gupta. Om Puri played the role of a builder, Ahuja in the movie

Ardh Satya

Om Puri played the role of a fair and frustrated cop in this 1983 movie which was directed by Govind Nihalani. The film had stunning actors like Amrish Puri, Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah. Om Puri won National Award for his stellar acting in Ardh Satya.

Aakrosh

Aakrosh which was the debut film of ace director Govind Nihalani won 1980 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and several Filmfare Awards. It was based on the corruption in the judiciary and victimization and suppression of underprivileged.

Mirch Masala

The 1987 film directed by Ketan Mehta has critically acclaimed actors in leading roles such as Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Smita Patil. The movie is set in the background of colonial India.

Sadgati

Directed by legendary director Satyajit Ray, Sadgati was primarily made for TV. The 1981 film was based on a short story by famous writer Munshi Premchand. Om Puri played the role of a poor and untouchable, village shoemaker.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News