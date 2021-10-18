Monday, October 18, 2021
     
  Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Ardh Satya to Sadgati, 6 films that showed actor's par excellence

Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Ardh Satya to Sadgati, 6 films that showed actor's par excellence

Legendar actor Om Puri enjoyed a huge fan following for his performance in art as well as commercial movies. He has worked in a number of projects and was awarded the National Film Award of the Best Actor for his role of police inspector in Ardh Satya. On the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary, here's looking at some of his excellent performances.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2021 8:30 IST
Counted amongst one of the most popular and loved actors of the Bollywood industry, late Om Prakash has impressed everyone with his performances in not just art as well as commercial films. Born on October 18, 1950 in Ambala, he began working at a very young age in dhaba and tea stall. However, this did not stop him from completing his education after which he went on to join the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. His debut in the acting industry is marked with his performance in Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal in the year 1976. Little people know that his first movie was a children film titled Chor Chor Chhup Ja. On the birth anniversary of the spectacular actor, let's revisit some of his best performances.

1. Ardh Satya:

Om Puri portrayed the role of a fair and frustrated cop in this 1983 movie. Directed by Govind Nihalani, the movie also had stunning actors like Amrish Puri, Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah. Om Puri won National Award for his stellar acting in Ardh Satya.

2. Arohan:

The 1982 movie directed by Shyama Benegal had Om Puri essaying the role of a poor farmer who lived in a remote village of Bengal. The movie won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

3. Aakrosh

Aakrosh, which was the debut film of ace director Govind Nihalani, won 1980 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and several Filmfare Awards. It was based on the corruption in the judiciary and victimisation and suppression of underprivileged.

4. Sadgati

Directed by legendary director Satyajit Ray, Sadgati was primarily made for TV. The 1981 film was based on a short story by famous writer Munshi Premchand. Om Puri played the role of a poor and untouchable, village shoemaker. 

5. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

 

The 1983 film introduced the genre of dark satire in Bollywood. It revolved around rampant corruption in politics, bureaucracy, media, etc and also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik and Neena Gupta. Om Puri played the role of a builder, Ahuja in the movie

6. Mirch Masala

The 1987 film directed by Ketan Mehta has critically acclaimed actors in leading roles such as Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Smita Patil. The movie is set in the background of colonial India. 

 

 

 

