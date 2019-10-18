Nusrat Jahan’s first Karwa Chauth pictures with husband Nikhil Jain are adorable

The nation celebrated the popular Indian festival Karwa Chauth on October 17 and one amongst those was actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan. It was her first fast for husband Nikhil Jain after their wedding which took place on June 19. She shared various pictures on her social media and you won’t be able to stop yourself from praising her beauty.

Her pictures have flooded over the internet where she is seen in a pink salwar suit with red bandini dupatta. Nikhil, on the other hand, is seen wearing0 a blue kurta and pajama. Looking at the pictures, it seems as the two fasted for each other as they indulge in making each other drink water.

Have a look:

Previously, in an interview, she opened up about celebrating all festivals and said, "I think I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. Born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I am doing right by following culture and tradition. Here, we celebrate all the religious festivities."

