Friday, October 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Karwa Chauth 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana facetimes wife Tahira Kashyap as he breaks his fast. Watch video

Karwa Chauth 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana facetimes wife Tahira Kashyap as he breaks his fast. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana fasted for wife Tahira Kashyap on Karwa Chauth and opened it in an adorable way.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2019 13:58 IST
Representative News Image

Karwa Chauth 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana facetimes wife Tahira Kashyap as he breaks his fast. Watch video

Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great pomp and show where married women fast till moonrise for the long lives of their husbands. Bollywood celebrities celebrate the occasion with much glamour and festivities. However, there was one couple who celebrated the Indian festival in an adorable way and yes, we are talking about- Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap.

The Dream Girl actor fasted for the safety of his wife who is still undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Since the two happened to be in different cities, they face-timed each other after which Khurrana broke his fast. Tahira shared the video in which Ayushmann can be seen looking at the moon and his wife and performing the rituals.

The video was captioned as, “Embarrassing you further @ayushmannk Our #karvachauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (p.s I am still popping some pills so couldn’t fast) But how adorable are you Mr A ! Love you so much #fastinghusbands thank you @shrutiv11 for capturing this moment!”

Have a look:

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in Bala where he will play the role of a bald man. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Watch the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryInside Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth Next Story  