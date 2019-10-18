Karwa Chauth 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana facetimes wife Tahira Kashyap as he breaks his fast. Watch video

Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great pomp and show where married women fast till moonrise for the long lives of their husbands. Bollywood celebrities celebrate the occasion with much glamour and festivities. However, there was one couple who celebrated the Indian festival in an adorable way and yes, we are talking about- Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap.

The Dream Girl actor fasted for the safety of his wife who is still undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Since the two happened to be in different cities, they face-timed each other after which Khurrana broke his fast. Tahira shared the video in which Ayushmann can be seen looking at the moon and his wife and performing the rituals.

The video was captioned as, “Embarrassing you further @ayushmannk Our #karvachauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (p.s I am still popping some pills so couldn’t fast) But how adorable are you Mr A ! Love you so much #fastinghusbands thank you @shrutiv11 for capturing this moment!”

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in Bala where he will play the role of a bald man. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Watch the trailer here:

