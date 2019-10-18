Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan celebrate Karwa Chauth with Sonali Bendre; Aaradhya joins them

Karwa (Karva) Chauth happens to be one of the most important festivals of the Hindus and this year it took place on October 17. Festivities took place at every house including those of celebrities. The ladies of the Bachchan ‘khandaan’ Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also fasted for the long lives of their husbands Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek. Actress Sonali Bendre even became a part of their festivities.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a photograph in which the ladies all-decked up in shades of red, pink, green and others were seen posing for the camera. One can also find baby Aaradhya sitting by the side of her mother. Have a look:

Talking about their outfits, Aishwarya wore a bright floral yellow coloured printed suit with minimal accessories while her daughter was seen in a pink lehenga. Shweta Bachchan Nanda opted for a pink outfit while Jaya Bachchan looked utterly graceful in her teal saree.

Meanwhile, a similar picture was shared by Sonali on Instagram along with another one in which she can be seen wearing a bright red saree, posing by the side of husband Goldie Behl.

Big B, who is hospitalized these days, also shared a throwback picture with Jaya and cropped himself out from it and captioned it as, “T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen.”

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! 🌹

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor also hosted Karwa Chauth celebrations which was attended by celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Padmini Kolhapure and Bhavana Panday among others. Have a look:

