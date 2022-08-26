Nimrat Kaur lashes out at American airline for horrifying experience, shares pics of damaged luggage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIMRAT KAUR Nimrat Kaur

In a shocking state of affairs, actress Nimrat Kaur shared the details about her horrific ordeal with an American airline, Delta. The actress revealed in a long post on Twitter that the airline misplaced her luggage and the one she got back was damaged. On Friday, she took to her Twitter account and wrote, “@Delta, I've been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation."

She attached pictures of her broken bag and said, “The shock and horror of this ongoing experience aside, I shudder to think if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger or a supposed privileged travel profile and access, what is even going on elsewhere. Not only am I mentally and physically exhausted with this 90-hour and counting, thoroughly disorienting ordeal, I am at my wits end with how this matter will be resolved and the overall harassment dealt with".

The airlines reacted to the actresses' tweets. They wrote, “Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM - 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours."

Further details on this matter are awaited.

On the professional front, Nimrat was last seen in Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The actress had gained 15 kg weight for her role of Bimla Devi in the film.

