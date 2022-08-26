Salman Khan surprises fans with FIRST look of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as he completes 34 years in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Salman Khan made his first ever on-screen appearance in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in 1988. While it was a brief role for Salman, he burst into the scene and into millions of hearts with Maine Pyaar Kiya, a year later in 1989. 34 years, many memorable roles and blockbusters later, Salman Khan is considered to be one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema of all time having delivered some of the biggest and most iconic blockbusters through the journey. The fans of Salman celebrated this day by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra on Friday and the superstar acknowledged this gesture by putting out a special post on all his social media platforms.

He thanked them all for the love and followed it up with the announcement of his new film, Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan in a personalized way that is signature to him, as the Superstar believes in sharing his news directly with his fans. "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now . .my Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here . Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now Really appreciate it," read a post by Salman, with a new video attached about his upcoming film.

Salman disclosed the film title towards the end of the video in his own unique style, stating Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan . The video uploaded by the superstar begins with a text filled with gratitude. He is thankful to his fans for the constant love and support he gets from them. Once the text fades away, and the actor unveils a very new and unique look of himself and finally, the announcement of the title. We can see Salman flaunting his new shoulder length hair. With his glasses on, the star looks extremely appealing and attractive to the eyes of the viewers. As his look fades out, the title of Salman Khan’s upcoming film is revealed, 'Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan.’

Salman Khan films have turned out to be a festival in itself with celebrations across the country. He is termed the Sultan of Box Office and King of Single Screens, credited with single-handedly reviving the culture of mass cinema in the last decade.

Meanwhile, Salman has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. He will reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in 'Kick 2'.

