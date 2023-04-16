Nick Jonas shares daughter Malti Marie's 'first Soundcheck’ in London

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Nick Jonas shares daughter Malti Marie 'first Soundcheck’ in London

Nick Jonas shared photos from his recent performance at London's Royal Albert Hall, including one of his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick posted a black and white photo of himself cradling Malti on Instagram.

The picture was seemingly taken on stage. The singer can be seen holding a mic in one hand and his daughter in the other. He captioned the post, “Her first soundcheck” Check out his post below:

Reacting to the post, Huma Qureshi wrote, "Awwww." A fan said, "Omg she looks like a doll she is so perfect!" A comment read, "Your smallest fan." An Instagram user commented, "Omggg this will be such a beautiful memory to look back on."m

Nick uploaded a series of photos with Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra after posting one with his daughter. Priyanka can be seen in the images wearing a multicoloured dress that she layered with a similar fur cloak. She also accessorised her appearance with sparkly hair clips. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas dressed entirely in black. Given that the couple wore the same outfits to the Jonas Brothers concert at Albert Hall, the photo appeared to have been taken on the day of the concert.

See pics,

Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka captured the internet’s attention when she was spotted happily and excitedly shouting for her husband during the concert. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, accompanied her to the ceremony. Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas's wife and Game of Thrones star, was also present.

Nick-Priyanka India visit

Nick and Priyanka Chopra, together with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, recently visited India. The pair attended the NMACC gala, which lasted two days. Priyanka also wen on to promote her online series Citadel, in which she co-stars with Richard Madden. Because it was Malti Marie's first trip to India, she also took her to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ special auto rickshaw date night in Mumbai. See Pics

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's FIRST visit to India with daughter Malti; Nick Jonas flashes million-dollar smile

Latest Entertainment News