Here's why Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's relationship is much more than their age gap...

Since the time our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra married Hollywood heartthrob Nick Jonas in a much-publicized traditional Hindu wedding in December, followed by a white wedding in Jodhpur, there has been a lot of speculation about almost a decade long age gap between the couple. Though they have made multiple statements about the same, media has constantly dragged this non-existent issue out of proportion. But still, the couple has managed to stay strong through the thick and thin and have managed to build a castle with stones thrown at them. Here's why their relationship is way more than just their age gap. Read on...

1. They are always there to support each other.

Be it a launch party, a career milestone, awards night or just a celebration, they make sure to be there for and with each other.

2. They make real-life look like straight out of a movie scene...

They are bringing back the old Hollywood romance in style. Just look at them... Is it a movie scene or real-life... can you tell?

3. They make sure to take out time for each other, relax and unwind...

There's nothing better than home. We agree!

4. They value and respect the bond of family... and they do it together!

They make sure to take out time for their families... as well as their extended one.

5. Most importantly, they never forget to have fun...

We love their goofy adorable selves and wouldn't ever have it any other way!

6. They really take good care of each other...

Always.

7. No, nothing... just drooling over the way he looks at her... boyfriends, are you listening?

We only look at pizzas like that... tbh!

8. They REALLY spoil each other...

Meanwhile,we are still struggling to get a flower from our boyfriends... well, only if we had a boyfriend! #lifesucks