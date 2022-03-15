Netizens wanted to know Vidya Balan's age and weight, actress responds with hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan recently took out some time from her busy schedule to interact with her fans. The actress hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram where she responded to fan queries and also revealed her favourite things like the outfit she loves to wear and her favourite cuisine. Some also had questions about and compliments about her looks, weight and age.

A user asked Vidya about her weight, to which she responded with a cheeky meme. Another one asked her about her age in response to which she posted an image of Google Search Engine. A third one asked, "Why so beautiful Ma'am?" Vidya had a witty reply for this. "Thanks, my parents worked really hard," she wrote.

On the work front, currently, the actress is gearing up for yet another compelling character in 'Jalsa' alongside another powerhouse performer, Shefali Shah. The film will mark Vidya's third collaboration with Prime Video after 'Shakuntala Devi' and 'Sherni'.

The trailer of the same was released by the makers last week. The video starts off with a hit and run incident before it introduces its lead characters - Maya Menon, who happens to be a journalist, and Rukshana, the mother of the girl who loses her life in the accident. It then spirals into a world of secrets and lies, truths and deceit.

Talking about the film, Vidya Balan in a statement said, "With every film I do, my attempt is to tell a new story and be a different person from the characters I've played so far, and 'Jalsa' ticked those boxes. 'Jalsa' gave me the opportunity to delve into the gray and it's been a very challenging, enriching, and fulfilling experience for me as an actor."

The film is set to have a global premiere on Prime Video on March 18.