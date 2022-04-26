Here's what Nawazuddin Siddiqui did when he didn't receive his fee for Manoj Bajpayee-Raveena's 'Shool'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a restaurant waiter in Manoj Bajpayee-Raveena Tandon starrer.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of Sajid Nadiadwala Heropanti 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. He has been garnering a lot of attention for his role in the film. Recently, he revealed how he was promised Rs 2500 for his role in the 1999 movie Shool but was never given the same. Directed by Eeshwar Nivas the film was produced by Ram Gopal Varma and starred Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Nawazuddin played the role of a restaurant waiter in the film. Recalling the incident, he shared that even after constant visits to the production house he couldn't revive his fee and then later came upon a smart way to recover it without anyone getting a clue.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nawazuddin said, "I have small roles in several films, I don't even tell people about many of them, but I am there. I needed money, it was a means of survival. I played a waiter in Shool who takes the order from Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon. They said they will pay me ₹2,500, but I have never gotten it. There have been many such cases, but this one I remember very well."

He added, "6-7 mahine tak maine office ke chakkar kaate, dhai hazaar rupay ke liye. Wo nahi mile, but khaana mil jaata tha. Maine kya kiya baad mein, chalaaki kya ki, main khaane ke time mein phochta tha unke office mein. To wo meri halat ko dekhke (bolte the) 'khaana khaayega?' Maine, 'haa,' (Unhone bola) 'paise to nahi milenge par khaana khaa le aaja tu,' maine kaha 'chal thik hai'. To main aise ek dhed mahine tak khaaya maine khaana to mere paise jo hain na barabar ho gaye (I visited their office for 6-7 months for ₹2500. They wouldn't pay me but offered me food. So then I started visiting them at lunch time, and I did that for 1-1.5 months, so my money got settled like that)."

For the unversed, Heropanti 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which was directed by Sabbir Khan. The new film has been made by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan. It is written by Rajat Arora, known for penning hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture and Baadshaho. Nawaz plays the role of a dreaded criminal named Laila in the film. The film will hit theatres on April 29.