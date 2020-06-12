Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navya Naveli Nanda can't stop laughing at rumoured beau Meezaan Jaaferi's childhood photo

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and rumoured beau Meezaan Jaaferi often indulge in social media PDA by commenting on each other's posts. While the duo hasn't come out in the open with their relationship, they have been frequently seen together which sparked the rumours of them dating. Recently, Meezaan shared an adorable childhood photo on Instagram and Navya's reaction to it caught netizens' attention.

On Thursday, Meezan shared a throwback photo in which he is seen riding a children's bicycle and wrote, "Ridin dirty #since95 #tbt" The actor looked absolutely cute and garnered many compliments from his fans. Reacting to the post, girlfriend Navya shared a laughing emoji which left their fans smiling.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navya Naveli Nanda can't stop laughing at rumoured beau Meezaan Jaaferi's childhood photo

This isn't the first time when Navya commented on Meezaan's social media posts. Earlier, the actor had shared a video in which he was seen singing and playing the guitar. He treated fans with a beautiful rendition of Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. “My late night quarantine routine. Will be putting up covers every Friday. Comment below with any requests!! This one is one of my all time favorites ‘bheegi bheegi raaton mein’ by @adnansamiworld #bajateyraho #meezaanscovers," Meezaan captioned the video.

Many fans reacted to post asking him to share more videos of him singing. Navya Naveli Nanda also commented and dropped a red heart on the video.

Prior to this, Meezaan has also encouraged and congratulated Navya when she turned an entrepreneur just after her graduation. The star kid had launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss all their health issues. To this, Meezaan said, "Go follow @aarahealth Congratulations Navya Nanda." Abhishek Bachchan and mother Shweta had also congratulated Navya on the new venture.

Meezaan Jaaferi made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal. His performance was much admired and complimented by the viewers.

