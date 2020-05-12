Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya starts own business; Shweta-Abhishek pour in wishes

Image Source : INSTA/NAVYA NAVELI NANDA UNOFFICIAL Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya starts own business

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has just graduated and has started her own business already. She launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss all their health issues. Sharing on social media, the Aara Health page talked about its mission which is to encourage women to make empowered and educated health choices. On the occasion, Navya's family members expressed how proud they are of her and poured in their wishes. Shweta Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were the first few to wish her at the beginning of the new venture.

Navya has started the new venture with three more ladies named Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. Reacting to the startup, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Bravo ladies. Onwards and Upwards." Abhishek wrote: "Well done Navya. Proud of you." Navya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Meezaan Jaafery wrote, "Go follow @aarahealth Congratulations Navya Nanda."

About the initiative, one of the posts read, "We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!⁣"

Just a few days ago, Shweta Bachchan organized an at-home graduating ceremony for daughter Navya who couldn't get an official ceremony because of coronavirus pandemic. Shweta made DIY graduation cap and gown for her daughter and shared photos on social media. Big B also shared the photos and wrote, " Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of corona and lockdown."

"She could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. but she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you Navya.. God bless .. such a positive and happy attitude. Love you."

