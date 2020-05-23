Navya Naveli Nanda's reaction on rumoured beau Meezaan's video is all hearts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MEEZAAN, ANANYAPANDEYXO Navya Naveli Nanda and Meezaan are reportedly dating

Malaal actor Meezaan is spending his quarantine channelling his inner singer. The actor took to Instagram to amaze his fans with a beautiful rendition of Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Meezaan crooned the song while playing a guitar and guess what it got a reaction from his loved one. Yes, we are talking about Navya Naveli Nanda. The reports of the duo dating each other have been doing the round for quite a while. For the unversed, Meezaan is the son of actor Javed Jaffrey and Navya is granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

“My late night quarantine routine. Will be putting up covers every Friday. Comment below with any requests!! This one is one of my all time favorites ‘bheegi bheegi raaton mein’ by @adnansamiworld #bajateyraho #meezaanscovers," Meezaan captioned the video, in which he is seen singing Adnan Sami’s hit single Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.

The comment section soon got flooded with adorable reactions. “Omggg this is soo good,” one Instagram user commented. “Sing more...any of ur favourites..we are all ears,” wrote another. Among those reacted was also his rumoured girlfriend Navya, who was all hearts. Navya dropped a simple heart emoji on the post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

During the promotions of his debut movie, Meezaan refuted rumours of him dating Navya. He told Zoom,"Why will I admit it when there is no relationship? There is no relationship, okay? We’re friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai. It’s not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, we’re dating.”

Meezaan made his Bollywood debut last year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the romantic drama also marked the debut of Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal. Meezaan will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage