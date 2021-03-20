Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi shares video of John Abraham selling tickets and theatre echoing with whistles

Image Source : TWITTER/EMRAAN HASHMI Emraan Hashmi shares video of John Abraham selling tickets and theatre echoing with whistles

Bollywood actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Mumbai Saga' brought back the magic of cinemas as the theatres opened with full occupancy almost after a year. The film hit the screens today and opened in 2000 cinemas across the country. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is garnering positive responses from the audience and in order to encourage the audience to come to the theatres to enjoy the big screen experience, the lead actors John and Emraan turned up at a theatre and sold the tickets.

The clip shared by Emraan Hashmi shows John behind the ticket counter as he sells tickets while the former sits besides him behind the counter. Dropping the video, the Jannat actor took to his Twitter and wrote, "Amartya and Vijay invite you to watch the BIGGEST FACE-OFF OF THE YEAR on the big screen, the best way to watch it. Follow all the safety norms, be safe & enjoy the SAGA OF THE YEAR."

Take a look:

Emraan also teased his fans with the magic of cinemas by sharing a video from Gaeity Theatre in Mumbai. It showed a glimpse of Mumbai Saga being played on the big screen and the audience whistling to a scene when Emraan mouths a powerful dialogue. "Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres !! #mumbaisaga #gaeitytheatre #backtotheatre," Emraan captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The action-crime drama, which shows the changing face of the city during the 1980s and '90s, was initially supposed to bow out in June last year, but after cinema halls were shut during the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, there were reports that the film may opt for a digital release. Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar.

The film takes us back to the world cops, gangsters, deceit, betrayal, and violence, against the backdrop of the eighties and the nineties. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta of White Feather Films and Sangeeta Ahir.