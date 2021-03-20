Mumbai Saga Box Office Estimates Day 1: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi gangster drama to collect 2.50 crores

Image Source : TWITTER/@THEJOHNABRAHAM Mumbai Saga Box Office Estimates Day 1

Bollywood actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's 'Mumbai Saga' hit theaters on March 19. The action-crime drama, which shows the changing face of the city during the 1980s and '90s, was initially supposed to bow out in June last year, but after cinema halls were shut during the coronavirus pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, there were reports that the film may opt for a digital release. The film hit the screens today and opened in 2000 cinemas across the country. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is garnering positive responses from the audience.

The powerful dialogues and action sequences of the film in particular have become a topic of discussion. People are praising the performance of John, Emraan. According to early estimates, the film has raked in collections in the range of Rs 2.25 to 2.75 crore, on it’s opening. Such gangster and crime films have found maximum takers in Mumbai circuit and other circuits which have centres of Maharashtra like Nizam and CP Berar. But Maharashtra circuit may not necessarily have a good collection for the movie because of the COVID restrictions.

According to box office India, Mumbai Saga will record first day business in the 2-2.50 crore nett as night curfews and restrictions hit business. The film is sure to get over 2 crore nett and if these night curfews were not there it would also go over 2.50 crore nett but now that is probably the top end of the range. The collections were low all across the country.

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar. The film takes us back to the world cops, gangsters, deceit, betrayal, and violence, against the backdrop of the eighties and the nineties. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anuradha Gupta of White Feather Films and Sangeeta Ahir.