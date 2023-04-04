Mrunal Thakur shares hot bikini photos; netizens mock her, saying 'mene to sita ko follow kiya tha'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNALTHAKUR Mrunal Thakur shares hot bikini photos

Mrunal Thakur is one of the finest actresses of the current generation. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Love Sonia. After that, she appeared in several films. She gained success with the 2022 Telugu romantic drama film Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares sneak peeks of her life with fans.

On Tuesday, the Jersey actress took to her Instagram account and shared a set of pictures. Mrunal looked absolutely stunning in a royal blue bikini by the beach in the photos. The actress' messy hair falling on her face was indeed the final touch of perfection. A picture also showed Mrunal posing in a yellow bodysuit and denim. The actress also shared a few glimpses of breathtaking locations. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Photo dump."

Soon after he shared the pictures, netizens flocked to the comment section, reacting to them. While some people complimented her, others trolled her for bikini pictures. One user wrote, "Sita in multiverse, our Sita safe on earth." Another user wrote, "What are you doing, Sita?" A third user commented, "But I followed Sita."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was last seen making an appearance in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. She starred in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe with the Khiladi. Now, she will be seen in Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur which is slated to hit theatres on April 7. She also has Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. Earlier, there were speculations that the film was set for an OTT release; however, the makers have debunked the rumours in an official statement. Besides this, the actress has Pooja Meri Jaan and Aankh Micholi in her kitty.

