Zeenat Aman remembers Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary; shares unseen photos

Zeenat Aman is one of the finest actors in the history of Bollywood, there is no doubt about her versatility. The veteran actress recently debuted on Instagram and keeps on sharing many unsaid secrets of the industry. Today, remembering her co-star Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary, Zeenat penned a long emotional note. She shared some unseen photos with the late actress and expressed what she couldn't say when Parveen was alive.

She wrote, “Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as “Parveen ma’am”. Naturally, the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues and well wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan.”

She continued, "Parveen’s struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters. After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and “episodes”, but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece."

"She was intelligent and hardworking and creative. She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she took up various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart. Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was," Zeenat concluded.

Celebrities like Kajol, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh, Sophie Choudhry and others also expressed their gratitude for the late actress.

Parveen Babi is known for bringing in a revolution in the film industry. She displayed her utmost confidence and the beauty of her face made her touch the heights of success. However, her life has not been a cakewalk. She has faced major disgrace due to her connections with the underworld. Not just this, her mental state was quite unstable, and she was living in fear. Sources say Parveen Babi was suffering from Schizophrenia, due to which she always had a fear of being killed by someone. In fact, she was even charged for attempt to murder on Amitabh Bachchan while shooting for the movie Shaan, in the year 1980. She was living in isolation and left us all in the year 2005.

