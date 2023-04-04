Swastika Mukherjee receives morphed nude photos in threat mail; accuses producer of sexual harassment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SWASTIKAMUKHERJEE13 Swastika Mukherjee's Instagram upload

Ahead of the release of her upcoming Bengali movie ‘Shibpur’, actress Swastika Mukherjee has raised serious allegations against the film’s co-producer Sandeep Sarkar. She has claimed to receive threatening emails from him and that her pictures have been morphed and will be shared on pornography websites. Shocked at such a turn of events, the actress has filed a complaint with regards to sexual harassment at Golf Green Police Station in Kolkata.

The seasoned actress has also reportedly reached out to the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association, along with scanned copies of these threat emails. While clarifying the nature of her association with the producer, the actor mentioned that she had never met the producer while shooting for 'Shibpur'. As per media reports, while the co-producer's legal representative has denied his involvement in any such act they have also said that the actress took the step after she was instigated by the director of the film, Arindam Bhattacharya.

According to a report of TOI, Swastika Mukherjee revealed that while shooting the film, she met Sandeep Sarkar, as co-producer Ajanta Sinha Roy used to communicate with the team. However, last month Sandeep Sarkae sent the 'Qala' actress a few threatening emails. The actress has shot the entire film and dubbed it and she never said that she won’t participate in promotional activities. The film, directed by Arindam Bhattacharya, was supposed to release in March and according to that Swastika had emailed her available dates to the production house. However, there was no response and in the meantime the release date was shifted. But no one from the production house informed her about the change and she got to know it from the director.

Sandeep Sarkar claimed that he is an American citizen and asked Swastika to cooperate with the team. If not, he would consult the US Consulate to make sure that Swastika Mukherjee never gets a US visa again. After receiving the threat emails, Swastika Mukherjee discontinued participating in any promotional activities of the film. The film is helmed by Arindam Bhattacharya and was supposed to release in March, however, due to no response from the heroine's side, the release date was later shifted.

(With inputs from IANS)

