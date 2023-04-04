Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Some best performances of our favourite Iron Man | List

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Robert Downey Jr. from Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. is a renowned actor who has played Tony Stark aka Iron Man for over a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans all across the world adore his portrayal of the intellect, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist. In a career span of over 5 decades, he has delivered numerous outstanding performances. We all know our favourite Iron Man but apart from the MCU movies, the actor has given us some outstanding performances in other Hollywood movies as well. Here is the list of the top 5 must-watch movies of Robert Downey Jr. apart from MCU.

1. Sherlock Holmes

Marvel Cinematic Universe is not the only big franchise that Robert Downey Jr has been a part of, the actor also impressed fans with Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes stories which were an action version created by Arthur Conan Doyle. The actor aced the role of Holmes and his chemistry with Dr.John Watsaon (Jude Law) made the film quite interesting and their comic timing was icing on the cake.

2. Chaplin

In this 1992 film, Robert Downey Jr. played the titular role, of the iconic actor-filmmaker Charlie Chaplin. Richard Attenborough directed the biopic, which chronicled the legend's glorious path. Robert Downey Jr. gave one of the best performances of his career in the critically praised film, which garnered multiple prizes and accolades.

3. Zodiac

David Fincher directs this 2007 crime-thriller, which is considered one of the best in the genre. The film revolves around the hunt for the infamous serial killer known as 'Zodiac.' Robert Downey Jr. delivers a remarkable performance as the crime reporter Paul Avery, who becomes embroiled in the case. Zodiac is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

4. Wonder Boys

Helmed by Curtis Hanson, the story of the movie revolves around a college professor who tries to overcome his writer's block to complete his novel while dealing with several problems like his divorce, affair with the chancellor's wife, a problematic student, and his publisher. The film got Crtics' Choice Movie Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2001.

5. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Shane Black's directorial debut, the neo-noir crime comedy thriller starred Robert Downey Jr. as Harrold Lockhart aka Harry, a criminal who mistakenly wins a screen test for a film. His portrayal of the caustic yet approachable Harry is still a fan favourite. The actor's great chemistry with co-star Val Kilmer is also a joy to witness.

Born in Manhattan New York on April 4, 1965, to a writer, director, and filmographer Robert Downey Sr., and actress Elsie Downey, Downey Jr. was immersed in the film industry from a young age. In his youth, he studied at the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in New York, until 1978 when his parents divorced, and he relocated to California with his father. Downey Jr. decided to pursue acting full-time in 1982 and dropped out of high school to focus on his aspirations.

