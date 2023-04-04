Priyanka Chopra's Citadel co-star Richard Madden to star in Bollywood film? Actor reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA, RICHARDMADDEN Richard Madden to star in Hindi film? Actor reveals

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are currently in India promoting their upcoming series, Citadel. The action-spy thriller is one of the most anticipated series of the year. It is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner, with David Weil attached as showrunner. Recently, at a press conference, the lead pair interacted with the media.

During the event, Richard Madden was quizzed about his Bollywood plans. "If you're offered a role in India, would you accept it, and what kind?" to which the actor replied, "Absolutely. I would like to do something comedic". Hearing his reply, Priyanka Chopra said, 'I'm already thinking about it’.

After that, Priyanka was quizzed about her advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha, who will star in the Indian adaptation of the series. She said, "I don't think so I can give any advice as they are both so accomplished actors in their way. There is nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going and how exciting it is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments and our installments. You will find it out after you start watching it and realise how we are all connected to each other."

She further praised the filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who are directing Citadel India. She said, "It is really fun and I cannot wait to see how DK and Raj the filmmakers are so amazing. They are so talented and that they are going to bring their own spin to it in the Indian installment."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. The series stars Priyanka and Richard as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The upcoming spy thriller is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

