DYK why Varun Dhawan lifted Gigi Hadid at NMACC launch? Shiamak Davar reveals

Varun Dhawan recently made waves on the internet after his video with Gigi Hadid went viral. He was seen lifting her up and kissing her in the video as part of a performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch (NMACC). The assumption that he lifted and kissed Gigi without her 'permission' became a major topic of discussion on social media. Shiamak Davar, the man who choreographed the performance, has now responded to the outrage.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shiamak said, "Varun told me that Gigi said to him, ‘When you are going to be on stage, bring me up’, to which he said, ‘Okay’. That’s why he picked her up. It was her idea and everything was pre-planned."

Reacting on the response that moment received, he added, "I couldn’t believe how much they (the audience present at the do) loved it. Mukesh (Ambani; business magnate-host) had tears in his eyes and [his wife] Nita (Ambani; philanthropist and host) was wiping them."

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had already clarified that the act was a planned one. He took to Twitter and wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things."

After Varun's clarification, Gigi Hadid also reacted to the viral video. She took to her Instagram story and shared a clip of their performance. Gigi wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is now working on the Indian version of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, which is touted to be a romantic period action drama. It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

