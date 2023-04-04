Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. DYK why Varun Dhawan lifted Gigi Hadid at NMACC launch? Shiamak Davar reveals

DYK why Varun Dhawan lifted Gigi Hadid at NMACC launch? Shiamak Davar reveals

Varun Dhawan was chastised for kissing and lifting Gigi Hadid during a performance at the NMACC launch event. Choreographer Shiamak Davar has spoken out about the controversy.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 16:50 IST
DYK why Varun Dhawan lifted Gigi Hadid at NMACC launch
Image Source : TWITTER/VARUNDHAWANFC DYK why Varun Dhawan lifted Gigi Hadid at NMACC launch

Varun Dhawan recently made waves on the internet after his video with Gigi Hadid went viral. He was seen lifting her up and kissing her in the video as part of a performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch (NMACC). The assumption that he lifted and kissed Gigi without her 'permission' became a major topic of discussion on social media. Shiamak Davar, the man who choreographed the performance, has now responded to the outrage.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shiamak said, "Varun told me that Gigi said to him, ‘When you are going to be on stage, bring me up’, to which he said, ‘Okay’. That’s why he picked her up. It was her idea and everything was pre-planned."

Reacting on the response that moment received, he added, "I couldn’t believe how much they (the audience present at the do) loved it. Mukesh (Ambani; business magnate-host) had tears in his eyes and [his wife] Nita (Ambani; philanthropist and host) was wiping them."

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had already clarified that the act was a planned one. He took to Twitter and wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things."

After Varun's clarification, Gigi Hadid also reacted to the viral video. She took to her Instagram story and shared a clip of their performance. Gigi wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true."

Related Stories
Ananya Panday plays 'fashion expert' in OTT series Call Me Bae, Varun Dhawan roasts her

Ananya Panday plays 'fashion expert' in OTT series Call Me Bae, Varun Dhawan roasts her

Janhvi Kapoor's comment on Varun Dhawan's shirtless pool picture gets a witty response | READ

Janhvi Kapoor's comment on Varun Dhawan's shirtless pool picture gets a witty response | READ

Watch Shah Rukh Khan grooving with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh in Jhoome jo Pathaan at NMACC

Watch Shah Rukh Khan grooving with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh in Jhoome jo Pathaan at NMACC

Varun Dhawan shuts trolls after getting slammed for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid on NMACC stage

Varun Dhawan shuts trolls after getting slammed for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid on NMACC stage

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan is now working on the Indian version of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, which is touted to be a romantic period action drama. It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. 

Also read: Boney Kapoor & Gigi Hadid’s photo from NMACC ignites meme fest on Twitter, netizens call it 'inappropriate'

Also read: After Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi raises voice against injustice in Bollywood: ‘Industry is very insecure’

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News