Boney Kapoor & Gigi Hadid’s photo from NMACC ignites meme fest on Twitter, netizens call it 'inappropriate'

Gigi Hadid's visit to India for the inauguration ceremony of the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre created a stir on the internet after various photos and videos went viral from the event. Currently, Boney Kapoor and Gigi's photo is doing the rounds where the ace director has posed with the international model holding her waist. This photo has become fodder for the social media junkies and has ignited meme fest on Twitter. Ever since the photo went viral, netizens started trolling the producer.

Netizens showed no remorse in commenting upon the situation. In the photo, which was clicked on day 2 of the gala event, Boney Kapoor is looking at Gigi Hadid as she smiles at the camera. The photo has created a lot of noise and for all the wrong reasons. People have slammed Boney Kapoor. Eagle eye netizens noticed and trolled the photo.

Earlier, a video of Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid went viral from the event where the Bollywood actor beckoned Gigi onto the stage by taking her arm and planting a kiss on her cheeks. The video quickly gained viral status on social media, with fans criticizing Varun’s actions and raising concerns about consent, respect and boundaries. Though later Varun cleared the air and shut the trolls for slamming him for the same.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning" with folded hands emoji. Well, it would not be wrong to say that the whole incident left Gigi Hadid a little uncomfortable and if this whole thing was pre-planned then surely it was not executed in a perfect manner.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet. Other top-notch celebrities included, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz were some of the many guests at the two-day event. The inauguration saw some power-packed performances last night by celebrities.

