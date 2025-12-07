Mumbai Metro restores services after technical glitch; trains returning to normal schedule Mumbai Metro said that the teams are working at full speed to restore normal service at the earliest.

Mumbai:

Hours after a technical glitch disrupted operations on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, services have now been restored, and trains are gradually returning to their normal schedule, officials confirmed. The Mumbai Metro faced disruptions on Lines 2A and 7 today after a temporary technical issue slowed down train operations on Sunday evening, leading to delayed services and overcrowding across several stations.

"The technical issue has been resolved, and services on Line 2A and Line 7 are being restored as per the normal weekend schedule. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank our passengers for their patience and cooperation," the Mumbai Metro said.

Why were metro services disrupted in Mumbai?

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) issued an advisory informing passengers of delays and urging them to plan their travel accordingly.

According to the Mumbai Metro, metro services on Line 2A and Line 7 have been affected due to a technical fault. The operation of metro trains on both these lines is delayed due to this technical problem.

In a post on X, the Mumbai Metro said, "Due to a temporary technical issue, services on Line 2A and Line 7 are running with delays. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Our teams are working at full speed to restore normal service at the earliest."

Important steps for metro operations

It is worth noting that in November, the Maharashtra government took an important step to streamline metro rail operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by constituting a high-level committee that will recommend bringing several agencies under a single integrated agency. The State Urban Development Department issued a government resolution (GR) on November 6 for the formation of this committee.

Also Read: BMC elections: 11 lakh of Mumbai's 1.03 crore electorate are duplicate entries, shows SEC data

Also Read: Mumbai Metro to offer 25 per cent discount in fares from November 23 to THESE travellers