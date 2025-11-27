BMC elections: 11 lakh of Mumbai's 1.03 crore electorate are duplicate entries, shows SEC data BMC elections: Over 4.33 lakh voters were registered more than once in the draft voter list that was published last week, the Maharashtra SEC data showed. Some of the names even appeared more than 100 times.

Mumbai:

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections which will likely be held early next year, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has found massive discrepancies in the voter list in Mumbai. According to the data shared by the SEO, nearly 10.64 per cent or over 11 lakh of Mumbai's 1.03 crore electorate have duplicate enrollments in the voter list.

Over 4.33 lakh voters were registered more than once in the draft voter list that was published last week, the data showed. Some of the names even appeared more than 100 times. This has forced the SEC to launch a massive drive to rectify the voter list, which may lead to a delay in conducting the BMC elections.

The BMC elections are slated to be held in January next year.

Reason behind discrepancies and most affected areas

According to BMC officials, the main reasons for these discrepancies in the voter list are administrative lapses such as voters shifting residences, printing errors, and delays in removing the names of deceased voters. The data showed that most affected areas were the wards that were previously represented by the Shiv Sena-UBT and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP).

Worli's Ward number 199, which was represented by former mayor and Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar, is the most affected with 8,207 duplicate names. It is followed by Ghatkopar’s Ward number 131 (7,741), Parel-Lalbaug’s Ward number 203 (7,624), Kalachowki’s Ward number 205 (7,585), and Century Mill’s Ward number 194 (7,584).

SEC appoints nodal officers for correction process

The SEC has appointed 25 Assistant Municipal Commissioners (ACMs) as nodal officers to speed up the correction process of the voter list. These nodal officers will supervise the correction process in their respective areas. Additionally, officials will also go door-to-door to verify the documents of the voters.

It is expected that this verification process will be completed by December 5. Once the verification process concludes, the final voter list will be published by the SEC.