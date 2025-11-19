Mumbai Metro to offer 25 per cent discount in fares from November 23 to THESE travellers Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd said technical integration in the ticketing system for implementing the fare concession is in its final phase and progressing as planned.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Metro will offer a 25 per cent fare concession to differently-abled passengers starting November 23, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said. The operator said the initiative is part of its commitment to making the city's metro network more accessible and inclusive for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

According to an official statement, the technical integration required in the ticketing system to implement the concession is in its final phase. "The 25 per cent concession announced earlier for differently-abled commuters is currently undergoing final testing. The integration work is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed soon," the MMRCL said.

Once the testing process is completed, the fare discount will be activated from November 23, the statement added.

WhatsApp-based ticket system launched for Mumbai Metro

Last month, the MMRC launched WhatsApp-based ticketing for commuters of Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the north-western part of the metropolis.

Passengers will have to simply send "Hi" to +91 98730 16836 or scan the QR code displayed at stations to generate QR-based WhatsApp tickets instantly through a simple conversational interface, MMRC said in a release issued on Monday.

"The service allows commuters to generate up to six QR tickets in one transaction, supports multiple payment options, and eliminates paper tickets, thereby promoting sustainable mobility. The UPI-based payments will have no additional fee, while minimal charges will be applicable for card transactions," it said.

MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide said that the initiative is part of MMRC's commitment to offering seamless, efficient, and sustainable travel experiences to Mumbai's citizens.

The ticketing service is provided by PeLocal Fintech Pvt Ltd and it does not need any separate application.

(With PTI inputs)

